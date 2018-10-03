Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have “Awkward” Run-In With His Ex

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were off for a "wild weekend" in Amsterdam last week when the couple had an awkward encounter with the prince’s rumored ex, actress Jenna Coleman.
Meghan and Harry jetted off for a two-night party celebrating the star-studded opening of the Dutch branch of Soho House. The posh event included plenty of high profile guests, including Eddie Redmayne, Stanley Tucci, and Lily Cole. According to Vanity Fair, Coleman was also in attendance, and came face-to-face with the pair at a breakfast gathering.
“Harry had to walk straight past Jenna to get to his and Meghan’s table,” an alleged observer told VF. “It was pretty awkward.”
Luckily, the pair seems to have handled it well. The same source reported that “Harry looked a bit uncomfortable,” but “Meghan didn’t seem to notice.” Typical of the new Duchess of Sussex to brush off an awkward situation with grace. A guest told the Daily Mail Meghan "spoke to everyone, and Harry never left her side.”
This is not the first time Meghan and Harry have had to deal with exes, as two of Prince Harry’s former girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, were in attendance at the Royal Wedding this past May.
As for Coleman, the Doctor Who actress has plenty of other things going on these days. Her new psychological thriller The Cry aired its first episode on the BBC this week and she is rumored to be returning for a third season of her hit show, Victoria.
