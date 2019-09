The Softest Shows To Watch In These Hard Times

The times, they are a-trying. Is that how that Bob Dylan song goes? Maybe. Pop culture's a confusing place right now, with Lindsay Lohan kidnapping children and Kanye West making an earnest stab at changing the 13th amendment. The usual comfort foods taste a little different. Saturday Night Live is happily making jokes about birth control coercion , and some of the best shows on television also happen to be the most probing. Sharp Objects was great television , but it was also... sharp. It was kind of cruel and, because of that, it wasn't exactly curl-up-with-a-patty-melt kind of TV.