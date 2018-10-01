Gwyneth Paltrow & Her Husband Have Unexpected Matching Wedding Bands

Following their secret nuptials last weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk shared a photo of their matching wedding rings — two very slim gold bands — on Instagram. Paltrow, who is eager to share insight on vaginal health but pretty reticent when it comes to her personal life, didn't even add a caption. A simple Instagram to go with a simple band!
Falchuk and Paltrow reportedly married this weekend in the Hamptons with a reception at comedian Jerry Seinfeld's home, according to People. Paltrow's ex-husband Chris Martin was apparently not in attendance, as he was performing at NYC's Global Citizen Festival. Falchuk, a producer known for his work with the ever-prolific Ryan Murphy, has been dating Paltrow since 2014 — the couple apparently met on the set of Glee. (Remember when Paltrow sang "Forget You" on Glee? I do!)
In January, the couple announced that they were officially engaged via Paltrow's goop magazine. In the issue, Paltrow explained that she'd decided to give romance "a go" once more.
"Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," she explained. "I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy."
See Paltrow's ring, below.
