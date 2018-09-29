The Next Women's March Date Is Set For 2019: Here's What You Need To Know

“Women are outraged,” Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour said to CNN’s New Day hosts Christi Paul and Victor Blackwell. Sarsour’s proclamation is more than her reaction to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing; it applies to justice and equality for women on a larger scale. Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s potential appointment to the Supreme Court is just one of many things Sarsour hopes to change.
Ever since the first Women’s March in 2017, women have been assembling and demanding change one vote at a time. Now, the next march officially has a date: January 19, 2019.
“We are enraged at the vote yesterday that came out of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Women’s March thinks that the administration, that Republicans in America, particularly those who are elected officials, think that we were a one-hit wonder and we came out on January 21 of 2017 and put millions in the largest single-day demonstration in American history,” explained Sarsour. She was one of more than 100 people who was arrested for unlawfully demonstrating in the Senate office buildings during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday.
After protesting and getting arrested, Paul asked Sarsour an important question: did she feel heard? “Absolutely,” Sarsour answered. For the Women’s March, it is all about changing the narrative. “Every front page in America above the fold was about dissent and the power of women. We’ve been occupying Senate offices for the last three weeks. We have engaged in mass civil disobedience. We have engaged in mobilization.” Kavanaugh’s hearing and appointment is just one piece of the puzzle. The prize the Women’s March has their eye on is the midterm elections and winning back the House in 2018. In two short years (that feel like long years if you follow the news), the Women’s March has become a global movement with chapters around the world.
When January 19, 2019 comes around, the founders of the Women’s March will be ready. “We will come with an agenda,” said Sarsour. “We are brilliant, we are strategic, we have a plan, and we need to hold those accountable who work for us.” Information about the march and how you can get involved can be found on the Women’s March website.
