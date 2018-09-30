This week, it’s time to socialize, stargazers. Libra season is here in full force and the urge to schmooze is real. Venus, the planet of beauty, love, and money, goes retrograde this Friday. She's posted up in Scorpio, inspiring you to revamp (if not completely change) the way that you approach romance, finances, and all things aesthetic.
Meanwhile, the moon is waning all week, encouraging us to tie up loose ends before it reaches its "new" phase on the 8th. If you're feeling a little more withdrawn and reflective, this lunar activity could be the cause. Don't force yourself to go out if you'd rather stay in — responding to your personal needs before anything else is the name of the game this week.