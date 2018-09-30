This week, it’s time to socialise, stargazers. Libra season is here in full force and the urge to schmooze is real. Venus, the planet of beauty, love, and money, goes retrograde this Friday. She's posted up in Scorpio, inspiring you to revamp (if not completely change) the way that you approach romance, finances, and all things aesthetic.
Meanwhile, the moon is waning all week, encouraging us to tie up loose ends before it reaches its "new" phase on the 8th. If you're feeling a little more withdrawn and reflective, this lunar activity could be the cause. Don't force yourself to go out if you'd rather stay in — responding to your personal needs before anything else is the name of the game this week.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.