What’s a McMurphy, you ask? The first utterance of “McMurphy” comes in episode 6, when Dr. Fujita (Sonoya Mizuno) almost shamefully confesses to Dr. Mantleray (Justin Theroux) that so far, four such tragedies have taken place. Come episode 9, we finally learn what, exactly, a McMurphy entails. "McMurphy" is the codeword for patients who emerge from the Pill C process in a vegetative state, their minds having been captured in the matrix by GRTA the computer. In fact, there’s a whole McMurphy hospital within the simulation where bodies lay vegetative within GRTA, as they do outside her. Beware: When you submit your mind to the whims of a super-computer with an excess of emotion and severe rationality deficiency, you run the risk of a McMurphy.