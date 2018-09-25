“McMurphy” is a pretty specific word for a phenomenon that could, perhaps, be more accurately be called, "being captured by the mama computa." Unsurprisingly, the word was chosen very deliberately. McMurphy is a reference to Randle McMurphy, the charming and troubled protagonist of Ken Kesey's novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and the 1975 Jack Nicholson-helmed movie adaptation. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest begins when McMurphy is transferred from prison to an Oregon mental institution for his belligerent and insubordinate behavior while at a work farm. McMurphy, essentially, feigned insanity so he could avoid carrying out his sentence in the penitentiary and retreat to what he presumed were the asylum's more lax conditions.