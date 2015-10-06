It's worth noting, as Larson does, that although women only made up 40% of psychiatric patients,. Typical diagnoses were things like homosexuality or nymphomania. "A lot of it was tied up in women's behavior that was outside the societal norms at that time," says Larson. "And men had so much power over their daughters, sisters, wives. And mothers, too, for that matter." Joseph may have thought the procedure would stop Rosemary's alleged promiscuous behavior. Instead, she lost the ability to walk, speak, and maintain continence.While many lobotomy patients came through with their faculties intact, Rosemary's famously botched lobotomy made her an even greater shame to her family. She was quickly institutionalized and remained so, for the rest of her life. Her siblings weren't told what happened, and most of them didn't know where she was for 10 years. The ones who did know, apparently respected their parents' wishes to keep Rosemary's condition a secret; in her own research and interviews, Larson found that, "the younger generation really had little information given to them by their parents and their aunts and uncles about what happened to Rosemary." Some, she claims, want her story told, while others would prefer to keep it quiet, still.Though she gathered much of her background research on Rosemary from family documents at the JFK Library, Larson says that, "perhaps even more telling was the amount of information that wasn’t there." She found records showing that hundreds of documents related to Rosemary had been withdrawn from public access.Rosemary spent the rest of her life institutionalized in Wisconsin, until her death in 2005. Her mother didn't visit her for 20 years. Her father never saw her again. Only after Joseph's death did the other Kennedy children begin to visit Rosemary, or bring her home to meet their own families. Two generations later, the Kennedy family remains an enduring symbol of aristocratic glamour, no matter what scandal befalls them. We watch their lives with eagle eyes, waiting for the next new icon or tabloid headline — whichever comes first. Meanwhile, Rosemary's life remains releagated to rumor, all but erased from the picture.