Asia Argento Speaks Out About Anthony Bourdain’s Death & The “Hole” It Left In Her

Three months after losing her partner Anthony Bourdain, Asia Argento is speaking out for the first time about the pain his death has caused her. In an emotional on-camera interview with DailyMailTV, Argento says that Bourdain’s death has left a “hole that cannot be filled by anything.” Argento also talked about the anger she felt toward Bourdain, who died by suicide at the age of 61, for “abandoning” her and her two kids.
Following his death, Argento said she only felt angry towards Bourdain and that this was actually a good thing. “Now,” she said wiping the tears from her eyes, “the anger kept me alive because otherwise this desperation has no end, there's no end.” Only now is she starting to work through her pain, but it hasn’t been easy. Especially since she has had to deal with those who have unfairly blamed Argento for Bourdain’s death. “I was angry, yes, for abandoning me, my kids, but now it's been replaced,” she said crying. “Just by this loss, this hole that cannot be filled by anything.”
While this is the first interview Argento has given since Bourdain’s death, it’s also the first time she’s been interviewed since being accused by actor Jimmy Bennett of sexual assault. Bennett told The New York Times last month that Argento, who spoke out against her alleged abuser Harvey Weinstein, allegedly had a sexual encounter with him in 2013 when he was 17 years old. She was 37. Bennett had starred alongside Argento in The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, and the two had developed a "mother-son" relationship, according to a statement from Bennett’s lawyer, Gordon K. Sattro.
On Monday, Bennett also gave his first interview on Italian TV about the trauma he has suffered after the alleged assault. "It's hard for me to talk about this," Bennett said. "It all happened very fast." People reported that the Italian TV host shamed Bennett, questioning his allegations and the timing of them. “I was worried about coming in front of an audience and being accused of not being sincere about the violence against me,” Bennett told the host. “After this, that’s why I chose the silent route. I was right.”
Last week, ABC News reported that Argento’s attorneys warned Bennett in a letter that his words would "be carefully monitored," and threatened legal action if he makes any "slanderous, defamatory or untruthful statements." Argento will reportedly address Bennett’s allegations in the second part of this interview with DailyMailTV set to air on Tuesday.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
