Ellen DeGeneres Reminds Us That The Cher-Madonna Feud Is Still Going Strong

Do you believe that Cher and Madonna are still feuding after all these years? Well, maybe you should because on the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cher’s past quarrel with Madonna is rehashed during a game of “Five Second Rule.” But don’t worry, it’s all in good fun.
When asked which three stars she’d like to duet with, Cher gave a rather interesting answer before her five seconds were through. “Adele, Pink and not Madonna!" she said with a sneaky smile. While DeGeneres accused her of being negative and not exactly following the rules, Cher said she was just taking “creative license” with the game. See, Cher and Madonna have a bit of a history that is filled with a bit of bad blood. And Cher being Cher used this talk show appearance to make light of it.
Back in 1991, Cher said in an interview with CBS that she wasn’t a fan of Madonna’s. "There’s something about her that I don’t like,” Cher said then. “She’s mean, and I don’t like that.” Never one to keep her opinions to herself – seriously, just check out Cher’s amazing Twitter – she spilled the tea on the Material Girl’s party etiquette. Cher said that Madonna had been to her house many times with her then husband Sean Penn, who was one of Cher’s good friends and was “so rude to everybody."
“It seems to me that she’s got so much that she doesn’t have to act the way that she acts, like a spoiled brat all the time,” Cher continued. “It seems to me that when you’ve reached the kind of acclaim that she’s reached, and can do whatever you want to do, you should be a little more magnanimous and be a little less of a c*nt."
But, in 2013 during a Reddit AMA, Cher was asked if she hated Madonna and she made it clear she didn’t. "I never hated her,” she wrote. “I just thought she was a bitch. Actually I quite respect her. I think Madge might be one of the most amazing artists I've known. I don't like everything she does, for sure, but she is always riding the crest of the wave.”
That same year, Cher stopped by Watch What Happens Live! and told Andy Cohen that she’s patched things up with Madonna. "I’m totally good with Madonna!” she made clear. "Madge and I have gone through our thing, but no, I’m totally good with her.” So good in fact that she calls her “Madge” and doesn’t mind poking some fun at the idea that they were once feuding. Yes, as in their fighting is in the past since the two women were seen together at last year’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C. looking very chummy.
Instead of assuming Cher’s throwing shade, let’s hope she’s throwing out some unexpected ideas for her next album. After all, even Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears might get in the studio together after years of being supposed competitors. This might just be the year where former feuds turn into must-hear duets.
