“I went into this competition to find love and I’ve found that love for myself, but it isn’t with you. It’s with someone else,” Thu told this season’s bachelor, Nguyen Quoc Trung, before embracing Nhu – who had already received a rose at this point – and asking her to come home with her. Now all of the unexpected twists and turns on the U.S. Bachelor feel way less dramatic and shocking. All this time, we’ve been eagerly watching and waiting to see who among the contestants The Bachelor or Bachelorette will choose, completely neglecting the possibility that two contestants could choose each other.