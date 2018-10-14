Update: October 12, 2018: Looks like they made it! In a new post on social media, a Bachelor: Vietnam producer confirms that these two contestants got together after and are happily boo'd up.
Apparently, the contestant who decided to stay on the show and see how it goes left after another two episodes to get her girl saying she'd "already found what she was looking for."
Now that's a love story.
This story was originally published on September 22, 2018.
If you thought The Bachelor was dramatic, wait until you see The Bachelor: Vietnam. One of this season’s contestants, Minh Thu, claims she found love on the show — just not with the bachelor!
During a suspenseful rose ceremony, Thu realizes that she will not be getting a rose and will soon be leaving the show. Knowing that it was now or never, she took a chance and declared her love for fellow contestant Truc Nhu. Plot twist!
“I went into this competition to find love and I’ve found that love for myself, but it isn’t with you. It’s with someone else,” Thu told this season’s bachelor, Nguyen Quoc Trung, before embracing Nhu – who had already received a rose at this point – and asking her to come home with her. Now all of the unexpected twists and turns on the U.S. Bachelor feel way less dramatic and shocking. All this time, we’ve been eagerly watching and waiting to see who among the contestants The Bachelor or Bachelorette will choose, completely neglecting the possibility that two contestants could choose each other.
After taking a moment to think, Nhu decided to go home with Thu. “I’m sorry. I’m giving you back your rose,” Nhu told Trung before adding, “I know you’ll find someone who really loves you.” Seriously, this couldn’t get any better if someone had scripted the entire series. Also, can we talk about how Trung seems like a great bachelor? Instead of making the moment about himself, he simply told Nhu, “You only get one chance in this life, and you need to take it.”
Happy ending, right? Not so fast! There is yet another twist. Local entertainment outlet Next Shark reported that Trung had a heart-to-heart with Nhu later on and she decided to stay on the show rather than leave and see where things go with Thu.
Thu and Nhu may not have ended up together, but that scene has redefined my definition of suspenseful reality television. The Bachelor U.S. needs to step up its game if it wants to keep up!
