May the Bachelor games begin! Now that the Bachelorette is drawing to a close (we're two weeks away from the finale) fans have begun speculating about the next Bachelor, who usually arises from the ashes of The Bachelorette. At the Men Tell All special, which taped a few weeks ago, a few of Becca Kufrin's former suitors gave their two cents on the next future Bachelor.
These are their stories.
Chris Harrison: "I think Jason would be a great Bachelor. Look, here's what you're looking for to be the Bachelor: You want someone who's that diamond in the rough who, without us shining a light on him, would go unnoticed. He's a great candidate for that."
Jason Tartick: "My experience with this show from start to finish exceeded expectations and every competency, from relationships to producers to her, and I'm very fond of the experience. I would absolutely be open to being the next lead."
Colton Underwood: "If ABC's ready for me to be the next Bachelor, I will. I think there's a lot to still play out and unfold, but we'll see."
Chris Randone: "If ABC contacted me to be the Bachelor, I would probably have to decline that."
Wills Reid: "If I'm single after paradise, I'd be open to that."
Joe Amabile: "I haven't put any thought into it. I swear I haven't. It's not something I've even thought about it."
May the games begin! Watch the interviews with the respective men, below.
