Busy Philipps, Kiernan Shipka & Beth Ditto's Instagram Challenge Is For A Good Cause

The latest celebrity Instagram campaign is drawing attention to an issue that hits close to home for many: the lack of funds for basic school supplies many teachers face. Actresses Busy Philipps, Kiernan Shipka, and singer Beth Ditto, among others, are flooding their feeds with heartwarming stories that actively help teachers in underserved schools procure supplies for their students. Grizzly Bear musician Ed Droste started the #10FeaturedTeachers campaign following a heartfelt conversation with a teacher friend. "I was very unaware of how desperate a majority of classrooms are for supplies, and that the burden fell on the teacher’s own pocketbook," Droste wrote on Instagram, calling on his followers to donate anything they can. Droste has been posting links to the teachers' Amazon wishlists in his bio — a particlarly helpful use of the "link in bio" invocation — and the celebrities who have followed suit have done so as well.
Philips and other nominees, including Refinery29's executive creative director and co-founder Piera Gelardi, shared the story and their own educator picks, accompanied by Amazon wish lists, as well. Read ahead for a small selection of the inspiring teachers highlighted — and, if you yourself want to get involved, get thee to the links in bio.