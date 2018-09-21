Bachelor Nation (& Burning Man) Just Gave Us Another Surprise Couple

Bachelor Nation hath birthed another couple! Per their own Instagram accounts, Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger are dating — two members of the franchise who haven't yet met on screen. Trumbull appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, and Jordan Mauger was himself the Bachelor in New Zealand. He went on to appear on Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise, finding various connections but no firm relationship.
This is where Burning Man becomes relevant. The couple appears to have gone to the western dust festival (is that what Burning man is?) this summer, emerging with a very happy relationship.
Trumbull and Mauger are far from Bachelor Nation's only off-screen couple. The franchise not only slaps people together on screen, it also encourages alums to hang out in the same circles. They all attend the same charity events, the same Revolve-sponsored getaways, and the same cool coastal hangout spots. Trumbull, who is based in NYC getting her doctorate, likely met Mauger at one of the many Bachelor-adjacent events. (How they got to Burning Man together is another story, likely one that they'll recount on a podcast soon.)
Most recently, the franchise also matchmade Clay Harbor and Angela Amezcua, a post-show couple that happily announced their relationship once Bachelor in Paradise was over. Then, there's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who appeared on a couple of the same shows but never made it to a relationship — it was only after their time on the show that they started dating. The off-screen romances are flourishing!
