What took longer, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon to finally get together, or Haibon's proposal? It's hard to say, but Iaconetti revealed to Us Weekly that her fiancé had "the longest proposal of all Bachelor history apparently, so it will be cut down."
The newly-engaged reality stars spoke to the outlet at the 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday about the special moment, which will air in an upcoming episode of Bachelor In Paradise.
"In the moment, well, I kept putting it off," Haibon explained. "I was very comfortable in the moment talking to her and articulating my feelings, because it’s just things that I say to her all the time. I think I was postponing the idea of actually grabbing the ring. That was the only part I felt nervous about."
Haibon said he wanted to savor the once-in-a-lifetime memory.
"Here I am standing, talking, and in, like, a minute I know I’m going to be pulling out the ring and getting down on one knee," he continued. "I’m like, ‘No, I don’t want that to happen yet. It’s my one moment. I need to enjoy this as long as I possibly can.'"
Now, however, he's anxious about watching the proposal, because he knows it will be scrutinized by millions of viewers. Iaconetti, however, is not worried.
"He did the best job. He sounded wonderful," she said. "Every girl is going to be like, 'Wow, I want Jared even more.'"
