Comedians John Early and Kate Berlant are helping to honor excellence in short form video. Like, really, really short.
According to a new press release, the Search Party actors — who also co-created the Vimeo original series 555 together — will host what is, essentially, the Oscars of GIFs: the GIPHY Film Festival.
Early and Berlant will emcee the event, which is a celebration of videos that are 18 seconds or less in length. The premise, per GIPHY, is that these shorties can be "as compelling, entertaining, creative, and professional-grade as any other film entering world-famous film festivals."
Just to throw some math at you, it's possible to consume over 400 of these short videos in the same amount of time it would take to just watch one two-hour movie. If that's not the most efficient way to spend your time, I don't know what is.
Advertisement
“We’re thrilled to be hosting the first ever GIPHY Film Fest on November 8th in NYC. GIFS are an integral part of modern life, possibly more essential than the invention of the printing press," said Early and Berlant in a joint statement.
Outside of the film festival, the comedians — once named your "next comedy obsession" by VICE — are having a busy year. According to Deadline, the two received a pilot presentation order from Hulu for their comedy This Is Heaven. The series, about best friends Roger and Eva, was inspired by the real-life BFFs' own creative collaborations and friendship. Though the status of the series is so far unknown, it's clear that these two buds thoroughly enjoy working together — which makes their gig hosting the GIPHY Film Festival the perfect job for the pair.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement