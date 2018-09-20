This Month’s Full Moon Is Your Chance To Get Stuff Done

What do you mean, September's almost over? This month is rapidly drawing to a close, bringing us ever nearer to colder weather, holiday obligations, and the to-do lists that inevitably come along with these changes. Staring down the last quarter of the year can be daunting, but your confidence may get a boost next Monday, September 24, when this month's full moon arrives at 10:52 p.m. EST.
Since this is the full moon to occur nearest to the fall equinox, it's also known at the Harvest Moon. Although the term's origins are in agrarian societies that would literally harvest crops around this time of year, there's still something to be gained from viewing this lunar phase as an opportunity to reap the rewards of your labor.
Advertisement
If you were keeping an eye on the stars this past summer, you'll recall that things were a little, er, wild. Between all the planetary retrogrades and multiple eclipses, we had our hands full dealing with celestially inspired chaos and changes. The silver lining is that we likely have enough distance now to see how we may have benefitted from this frenzied period. So, in the same way that the Harvest Moon was originally meant to honor the bounty of another season, so, too, can you apply that sense of accomplishment to your personal life and celebrate any wins (major or minor) that have come your way in the recent months. If you take a moment this Monday to look back on the tumultuous summer, you'll likely realize you learned a thing or two about rolling with the punches — and that's always worth celebrating.
That said, you might not be in a celebratory mood. After all, there's always more work to be done. If you're hoping to use the September full moon as more than a victory lap, you're in luck. It'll be moving through two signs that will help you determine — and then create — your vision for the future.
Although this month's full moon will first appear in the sign of Pisces, it'll slide into Aries before starting to wane. On one hand, full moons in Pisces lend themselves well to big dreams and creative pursuits. On the other, the full moon will beam some much-needed can-do Aries energy down on us through Tuesday. If you ask us, you might as well embrace both of these astrological vibes, even if you only feel the shift in the subtlest ways: Ideate and let your imagination run a little wild on Monday, then spend Tuesday figuring out how you can make those dreams a reality.
So, whether you're basking in a recent triumph or preparing for your next success, Monday's full moon will serve you in your pursuits. And, more importantly, it'll remind you that there's more to fall than lugging your coats out of storage.
Advertisement