This Month’s Full Moon Is Your Chance To Get Stuff Done

If you were keeping an eye on the stars this past summer, you'll recall that things were a little, er, wild. Between all the planetary retrogrades and multiple eclipses , we had our hands full dealing with celestially inspired chaos and changes. The silver lining is that we likely have enough distance now to see how we may have benefitted from this frenzied period. So, in the same way that the Harvest Moon was originally meant to honor the bounty of another season, so, too, can you apply that sense of accomplishment to your personal life and celebrate any wins (major or minor) that have come your way in the recent months. If you take a moment this Monday to look back on the tumultuous summer, you'll likely realize you learned a thing or two about rolling with the punches — and that's always worth celebrating.