This Month's Full Moon Signals Major Changes To Come

Next Wednesday, September 6, will see the moon reach fullness at 3:02 a.m. EST. Overall, this lunation is our first sign of the colder months (and the effort they so often require) to come. But first, let's take a closer look at this moon's folklore.
Although the September full moon is referred to as the Harvest Moon in nature-based faiths, but that name also has roots in agrarian life — and, in that field, it has a slightly different definition.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, the "Harvest Moon" actually describes whatever full moon arrives nearest to the fall equinox, or the time of year when crops are traditionally harvested. Most years, that is the full moon of September, but this year is an exception. October's full moon (which, spiritually speaking, is known as the Hunter Moon or the Blood Moon) will rise 13 days after the equinox, putting it three days closer than September's full moon.
Nevertheless, the Harvest Moon that always takes place in September is still worthy of this name, as it reminds us of what we've been working toward all year — and what remains to be done before 2018 begins.
If you observed August's full moon, you spent last month in preparation mode, executing those needling (but necessary) tasks at work, handling household chores, and tackling difficult conversations with your friends or partner. Now you get to see that hard work pay off. New opportunities may arise, now that your schedule and closet are clearer than they were last month. You might even have a little time to relax next week, if only for a day or two.
No full moon comes without a warning of changes yet to arrive. Now that you've seen your summertime efforts come to fruition, it's time to look ahead to the winter. This is not to say that your holiday shopping should be over and done with by next week, but it won't hurt to start reflecting on what you want out of the remainder of 2017.
Once you have your end-of-year wish list in mind, get moving. Start thinking about how you can start to make your dreams a reality, even if they're on the bigger and wilder side. With the expansive full moon fueling your ambition, even the smallest steps will leave a major impact.
