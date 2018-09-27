Remember the year that everyone dressed up as Natalie Portman in Black Swan? (Or the ensuing controversy surrounding the film's costumes?) Well, there's new dark ballerina in town and she's her to offer up some A+ Halloween costume inspiration. Introducing: Jennifer Lawrence in Red Sparrow.
In the spy thriller, which reunites Lawrence with her Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence, the actress plays Dominika Egorova, a focused Russian ballerina whose career is upended by foul play. Broken, and needing to care for her sick mother, she turns to her shady uncle Vanya (Matthias Schoenaerts), a ranking member in the Russian secret service, for help. In a matter of weeks, Dominika goes from strict dancer to tentative spy-in-training, until she eventually tranforms into a powerful operative, commanding her own space — all while wearing memorable, and easy-to-replicate outfits.
Voilà! A costume is born. Here's how to recreate the best Red Sparrow looks to live your best spy life this Halloween. Don't forget the icy glance, and penchant for secret phone calls in the corner.