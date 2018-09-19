If you turn on Netflix in order to get away from the darkness of the real world, you may want to avoid Netflix's new movie Apostle. This film is a lot, and when I say "a lot," I mean that the two-and-a-half minute trailer features bone-crunching torture, impalement, and so, sooooo much blood.
Then again, if you are a Game of Thrones fan with a very strong stomach — pull up a chair! This movie, and all its gory glory, may be right up your alley.
According to Netflix's official description for the Gareth Evans-helmed film, the new movie stars Michael Sheen and Dan Stevens as two men on the opposing sides of a religious cult.
Advertisement
Stevens plays Thomas Richardson, a man who travels to a remote island to rescue his sister after she’s kidnapped by a mysterious religious cult. As Thomas explores the commune in search of his missing sibling, he learns of the secrets upon which the organization is built. Can he unravel the truth, save his sister, and get the hell out of Dodge... or will he be strapped to a stretching machine by the corrupt religious leaders instead?
It's definitely the latter, as we see in the stomach-churning new trailer, but don't worry too much for Stevens' character. He's also giving members of the cult hell: In one particularly gruesome moment, he nearly snaps a man's neck by knocking his head back with a wooden pole.
The film also features some moments that are more horrific than they are just downright disgusting. (Though a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment revealing someone impaled on a tree is definitely vomit-worthy.) Unsettling scenes feature things like a boy wearing a weird white mask, a bizarre dance ceremony, and a creepy cave drawing that may indicate something very foul is afoot in this cult.
I'm already intrigued — if a little grossed out.
Check out the trailer below:
Apostle drops on Netflix October 12.
Advertisement