Chrissy Teigen Cringed Her Way To A New Meme At The Emmys

Not minutes into the Emmys 2018 telecast, a meme of Chrissy Teigen cringing made its way to the internet. In the middle of the monologue, when hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che joked that Laurie Metcalfe getting nominated for an Emmy for Roseanne was like a cop getting an award from BET, Teigen visibly cringed. Then, when she realized the cameras were upon her, she shrank, trying to hide from its lens.
Thus, an internet image was born.
Teigen previously went viral at the 2016 Golden Globes, when she looked pained during Stacey Dash's appearance. The image of a ponytailed Teigen looking crestfallen is now the universal sign for "oh, dear." Then, at the 2017 Oscars, Teigen went viral for sleeping on John Legend's shoulder. Teigen has viral potential, and, listen, it's not an awards ceremony until Chrissy Teigen gets memed.
Now, the new Teigen GIF:
Use it the next time you need to express that you're feeling uncomfortable, but also, you don't want people to see your cringe face!
