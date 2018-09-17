John Legend is officially living up to his last name. Earlier this month, he became a statue-carrying member of the EGOT club for producing NBC's spring musical extravaganza, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert. The special nabbed the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the Creative Arts Emmys, making Legend, as its producer, the first Black man ever to go for the EGOT gold. He is also personally up for the Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Emmy, which will be decided tonight.
And, yet, Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen is still keeping him humble by playfully dragging him on national television.
During the Teigen-Legends’ appearance on the 2018 Emmys red carpet, E! News’ Giuliana Rancic asked Teigen if there’s anything her husband can’t do. The answer: “He’s really bad at any kind of games where you need speed.” So, that means, no Pictionary or Scattergories for a man with ten Grammys, one Oscar, one Tony, and one Emmy and counting.
Legend took the drag in stride, admitting, “I’m ponderous.”
While the news that a renaissance man of Legend’s level is finally bad at something is essentially breaking news, Teigen also dropped some important knowledge about herself. Earlier today, the Cravings writer announced her last name is technically supposed to be pronounced “Tie-gen” — rather than the oft-used “Tee-gen” — which sent shock waves through the pop culture community.
Teigen and Legend settled the name drama on the red carpet, explaining we can all keep going with “Tee-gen” for consistency’s sake. “Sorry, dad!” Teigen winced.
We now await the moment Rancic will get to the bottom of the Ariana Grahn-day versus Ariana Gran-dee debate, which inspired Teigen’s own name reveal. And news of which board games Pete Davidson is bad at, of course.
