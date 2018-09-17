Story from Music

Ariana Grande Spent The Weekend Listening To Mac Miller Songs

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: GC Images.
As Ariana Grande returns to Instagram following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, she's using the platform to keep his memory alive. On Sunday, the "God Is A Woman" singer shared two screenshots of songs by Miller, "Ladders" and "Dunno," giving us a peek into her grieving playlist.
These posts follow a few other tributes by the singer, first a wordless photo, and the second a video accompanied by a heartfelt caption.
"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," it reads. "i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."
Advertisement
Also on Sunday, the singer posted a thoughtful selfie:
With Grande sharing her journey, everyone can hopefully start healing together.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Frankie Grande Says Mac Miller Helped His Sobriety
Mac Miller's Friend Defends Ariana Grande
Don't Bring Ariana Grande Into Mac Miller's Death

More from Music

R29 Original Series