Ariana Grande Spent The Weekend Listening To Mac Miller Songs

As Ariana Grande returns to Instagram following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, she's using the platform to keep his memory alive. On Sunday, the "God Is A Woman" singer shared two screenshots of songs by Miller, "Ladders" and "Dunno," giving us a peek into her grieving playlist.
These posts follow a few other tributes by the singer, first a wordless photo, and the second a video accompanied by a heartfelt caption.
"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," it reads. "i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."
Also on Sunday, the singer posted a thoughtful selfie:
With Grande sharing her journey, everyone can hopefully start healing together.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
