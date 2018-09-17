Did That Messy Soon-Yi Previn Profile Actually Change Anything?

There is no inherent problem in hearing from Previn. She’s allowed to share her story, even if it’s not the one we’d like to hear. (The profile does reiterate and solidify the fact that, despite broad misconceptions, Allen never acted as a surrogate father to Previn.) But though the headline promises to introduce us to this woman who has been shrouded in secrecy for so long, the fact is that most of the story is focused on her relationship with Allen — with Allen often weighing in himself. The story describes him sitting next to Previn during many of the interviews conducted, and even features descriptions of their hand holding, presumably meant to endear them to readers as a cute, very much in love couple. Personally, I just found it frustrating, yet another example of Soon-Yi’s voice being stifled by the people around her, even in the one story that purports to allow her to reclaim her voice. (It’s even called “Introducing Soon-Yi Previn.”) The little we do learn of her personality — her wry humor, her strong convictions — is interesting, but it’s lost in the larger story that looms over her.