The Biggest Nail-Art Trends For Fall 2019 Have Arrived

They say trends come and go... and eventually, they come back again. This fall, we're seeing that notion play out firsthand on our fingernails. When it comes to nail-art trends for the season, retro inspiration is fueling everything, with the best manicures of the '90s — like French tips, animal print, and tiny hearts — having a major moment.
According to Rita de Alencar Pinto, founder of NYC's Vanity Projects salon, the resurgence echoes a larger cultural revival. "This '90s throwback trend that we've been seeing both in music and pop culture has sparked nail-art inspiration," she explains.
Ahead, find six breakout nail-art looks to try for fall 2019. Scroll through to find your new favorite look — which might just be a fresh take on your middle-school mani.