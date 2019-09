With the box-office success of The Nun, The Conjuring franchise has hit a new high. According to Forbes, the paranormal-exploring series is officially the biggest R-rated horror franchise ever . However, it's more than major box-office dollars that makes The Conjuring such a big deal: It has also created an entire expanded universe in which ghosts are real, demons are a problem, and paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren (Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) are here to deal with all of it.