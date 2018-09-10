The term "cinematic universe" is often used to describe Marvel's 10-year superhero franchise, but clearly, it's not just Iron Man and friends whose adventures exist as part of one larger story. The Conjuring franchise — which is loosely based on the stories of the very real Lorraine and Ed — has created a macabre universe all its own. Now, every film released under the Conjuring banner is considered a new chapter of one very creepy tale.