PSA: This Horror Movie Is Sneaking Into YouTube Ads To Scare The Crap Out Of You

While jump-scares are not my favorite thing, I am pretty stoked for The Nun in general — if only for its amazing origin story. "The Nun" first showed up in Annabelle: Creation, itself a spin-off of The Conjuring. However, while the doll at the center of Annabelle is based on real-life lore, the titular character in The Nun was actually created last minute: According to The Hollywood Reporter , the black-and-white nun (portrayed by Bonnie Aarons) was not incorporated into the film until three months prior to Annabelle: Creation's release, during reshoots. Shortly after Creation's release, The Nun (also known as the demon Valak) proved scary enough to warrant her own spin-off.