Imagine this: You walk into a bar, probably somewhere on the Lower East Side, it smells like freshly-lit cigarettes, gin, and revelry. You spot two women: One is in the corner wearing a tiara and scrolling through her #foodporn Instagram feed, and the other — dressed in all black, draped in a fur (relax, it's faux) — is sipping on a dry martini. Who do you want to hang out with?