While we'd never hope to become villains ourselves, we wouldn't mind getting a drink or hitting up a karaoke bar with one of the evil queens. Let's face it: The Maleficents, the Ursulas, and the Evil Queens of the world are just... cooler. They're also the ones we'd want by our side in a landlord dispute (sometimes you gotta be the bad guy when it comes to adulting). And we're not the only ones who think so.