This Month's New Moon Will Help You Snap Out Of Your Vacation Brain

The new moon is that friend who always answers our texts, reminds us to pack an extra pair of underpants, and never leaves the house without Advil and band-aids. It's not as flashy as the full moon, but it's reliable, restorative, and, without it, we wouldn't make it through the month unscathed. This goes double for the September new moon, which is set to arrive this Sunday at 2:01 p.m. EST in Virgo, a sign known for its reliability and its ability to buckle down.
Given Virgo's associations with responsibility, meticulous work, and productivity, it might not sound like a good host for the new moon. At the very least, this combo doesn't seem all that restorative (which, after all, is what the new moon is supposed to be). But, this lunar phase-Zodiac sign pairing couldn't arrive at a better time.
As much as the new moon is an opportunity for down time and self-care, it's also a valuable period for planning and preparation. If the full moon is the night sky's big show every month, the new moon is the line-reading and major rehearsal. It's your chance to lay down your vision for where you want to be in the near future. And there's no better sign to host the moon than Virgo when it comes to amplifying this influence.
Maybe you spent the summer months away from your devices, getting some much-needed screen-free rest, and now you're nervous to check your inbox. Maybe you were abroad all August and your home could use some improvements now. Maybe you just need to drag your cold weather clothes out of storage. Whatever you've been putting off in the name of summer fun, put it all in a to-do list this weekend, then start checking items off. While the new moon is beaming through Virgo, these tasks won't seem nearly as daunting.
As you lean into this lunar phase's energy, be careful you don't get too wrapped up in the details of your plans. Yes, this is your chance to catch up and get ahead, but don't sweat it if a few things don't work out perfectly or something minor slips your mind while you're focusing on the big picture (this is a common challenge for precision-loving Virgos).
Whether you're clinging to the final days of summer or looking forward to fall, this weekend's new moon ought to help you declutter and streamline your plans for the next month. It won't magically reorganize your entire life, but it just might remind you to relax and stay grounded.
