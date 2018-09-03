David Hogg Has A Plan For Trump's Texas Rally: Use His Tweets Against Him

Texas is about to see a whole lot more of President Donald Trump’s tweets.
Parkland survivor David Hogg is leading a campaign to blow up Trump’s tweets and post them on a mobile billboard, presumably to be transported around the state. It will be in advance of a rally Trump announced in support of Senator Ted Cruz, whose bid for reelection is facing increasingly tough competition. The president said via Twitter last week that he intends to host a rally for Cruz in the Lone Star State’s “biggest stadium” come October.
The tweets Hogg has in mind, however, are strategically chosen to undermine Trump’s effort to rally support for Cruz, whom Trump says has his “complete and total endorsement.” They date back to two years ago, around the 2016 presidential campaign, when the president had a very different opinion of the GOP senator — or, as then-candidate Trump called him, “Lyin’ Ted.”
Advertisement
One of the messages Hogg singled out was tweeted by then-candidate Trump on February 28, 2016: “Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them. He is another all talk, no action pol!”
Can someone in Texas get this on a billboard? https://t.co/Y5vhQDAW0d— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 31, 2018
By Saturday, Hogg announced that the billboard would be happening after raising nearly $10,000 in a day via GoFundMe (the campaign initially called for $6,000).
Hogg also singled out a few more tweets, again sharing them on Twitter and adding, “So many wonderful selections to choose from... Thank you @POTUS.”
So many wonderful selections to choose from... Thank you @POTUS pic.twitter.com/Q9dmuQr2AT— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 2, 2018
Hogg collaborated on the billboard campaign with political organizer Claude Taylor and Antonio Arellano, whose advocacy group USA Latinx organized the fundraiser.
“Yep, the bill board is happening,” Hogg later tweeted, sharing Taylor’s plans for the mobile billboard. “@realDonaldTrump what do you think ‘Lyin Ted’ will say when he sees this? Can't wait for our friends in Texas to see this, I love it.”
Yep, the bill board is happening :) @realDonaldTrump what do you think “Lyin Ted” will say when he sees this?— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 1, 2018
Can't wait for our friends in Texas to see this, I love it. https://t.co/JxVKofenqF
Ted Cruz is running for reelection against Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic congressman from El Paso. No Democrat from Texas has held a Senate seat since 1993.
Related Video:
Advertisement