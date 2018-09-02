Looks Like Halsey & G-Eazy Are Back On

While performing their collaboration “Him & I,” at a concert on Friday, a fan captured Halsey wrapping her arms around G-Eazy’s) neck, before they shared a steamy kiss. G-Eazy also laid the praise for Halsey on thick during the show, telling the crowd to “make some noise for the most beautiful woman on this planet right now." Later, he referred to her as a “queen.”
Now, the question is if that simply means a queen or his queen. But being that following their onstage makeout, G-Eazy posted photos of himself and Halsey getting pretty darn cozy, my money is on the latter.
Given how strong their connection seems to be, it’s not surprising that these two lovebirds found their way back to each other. Actress Millie Bobby Brown even left an excited comment under G-Eazy’s photo of them. Not everyone may be happy to see Halsey and G-Eazy rekindle their relationship, though. And by everyone, I mean Machine Gun Kelly.
After rumors flared that Halsey and Kelly were dating earlier this summer, G-Eazy did what rappers do best: released a diss track with shots aimed directly at Kelly. Kelly soon fired back with a few shady bars of his own during a freestyle session on Hot 97. "Only Eazy I fuck with is E / I seen he dyed his hair and got a hanging earring / I fucked his girl now he look like me, this shit is overbearing," he said.
Halsey swiftly denied dating Kelly on Twitter, and judging by her most recent PDA with G-Eazy, it’s clear that he’s the only guy on her mind.
The two musicians reportedly started dating in 2017, though the relationship wasn’t officially confirmed until after their collaboration was released in January 2018. “We’re both each other’s biggest fan and also each other’s hardest critic,” Halsey told Billboard. “We need each other to make each other better.”
