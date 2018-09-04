September Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month

Though the last gasps of summer try to bamboozle us into thinking it’ll be warm forever, we know what’s up in September. It’s back-to-school time — and even if you’ve long been finished with school, doesn’t September always feel like back-to-school time?
And with back-to-school memories come the urge to procrastinate. Fire up the ol’ Netflix account to see Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, and Justin Theroux doing who knows what in Maniac. Head to the theater to see Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick playing a fashionable game of cat and mouse in A Simple Favor. Read about the real Lolita in...The Real Lolita (it will make you feel most scholarly to brush up on your Nabokov).
There are loads of ways to avoid working in September thanks to TV, books, and movies. Keep reading for the very best picks, courtesy of the Refinery29 entertainment team.