Gina Yashere Popped By After, After Party To Speak Some Royal Wedding Truth

Gina Yashere visited Refinery29's After After Party last night to speak her truth about the Royal Wedding, becoming a "clown" aka a comedian, and bad American-British accents. Yashere, for those unfamiliar, is a popular and hilarious comedian who hails from London, but currently resides in Brooklyn. She's the British correspondent for The Daily Show, aka the "Brexpert," and she is set to appear on the second season of Netflix's The Stand-Ups, performing her "Skinny Bitch" set. (Which, yes, makes fun of Americans! We deserve it.) Her background and knowledge of politics (and humor) made her the perfect special guest for this episode, which focused on the voting age in the U.S.
A color-coordinated dream, Yashere jokes that although she is a Brooklyn girl now, she makes sure to visit London often because "I am more famous there." She was raised by her Nigerian parents who gave her five career choice to pursue: "doctor, lawyer, engineer, accountant, or disgrace to the family." She started as an engineer fixing elevators, but found it easy to transition into "disgrace to the family" by becoming a stand-up comedian. Eventually, she says, her mother came around to Yashere's on-stage appearances when it brought her to the revered Jonathon Ross Show.
On the topic of mothers adjusting to their daughter's new careers, host Sonia Denis needed info about the royal wedding from the perspective of an actual British person. First off, Yashere didn't even watch it! "I watched clips on YouTube," she says, adding that as a Black Brit, she's happy Markle's in the palace, but she's most obsessed with Markle's mom, Doria Ragland. "I love her mom — I love the dreads, I love the piercings," she says, adding, "I'm so glad the white side of [Markle's] family is super ghetto. I love that."
Check out Yashere's full appearance in the clip below.
