Cardi B Apologizes To Martin Luther King Jr.'s Daughter For Offensive Skit

"Be Careful" rapper Cardi B rarely fails to delight fans, but not everyone was laughing when she participated in a sketch that parodied civil rights activists as Real Housewives-esque reality stars.
In a video acquired by TMZ, Cardi B portrays late social justice activist and wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Coretta Scott King. The video is set to air within comedian Rip Michaels' upcoming sketch show Off The Rip.
The controversial sketch — which included references to allegations of infidelity by MLK — made Dr. Bernice King, daughter of MLK and Coretta Scott, quite unhappy.
In since deleted tweets, per TMZ, Dr. King said that the sketch was "repulsive." However, it seems that Cardi has reached out to make amends with the reverend, as evidenced by a new tweet on Bernice's Twitter.
"Thank you, @iamcardib, for reaching out to me and apologizing for the skit that aired on @TMZ. I look forward to talking with you soon."
Refinery29 has reached out to Cardi B and Michaels for comment.
In an interview with HollywoodLife, Wild n' Out star Michaels promoted Cardi's Real Housewives parody.
"If you think her music is good, her comedy is ten times better. Like she plays Coretta Scott King in the Real Housewives of The Civil Rights Movement just to let you know how deep she can go."
However, following the release of the video, Michaels reached out to Bernice on Twitter to defend Cardi.
"The views expressed on 'Off The Rip' are of mine. & not @iamcardib," he wrote. "In no know way it was it 2 defame your family’s legacy."
In an interview with Page Six, Wild N' Out star Michaels spoke a little bit about Cardi's other work on the new series.
“You’re going to see Cardi B in a whole new light,” Micheals told the outlet. "She’s doing crazy sketches, like she has this thing called ‘Ho Etiquette’ where she does this character where she tells how do women to handle their inner ho and how to do a relationship."
According to TMZ, Cardi reportedly filmed the video — which teaches women how to clean themselves sans shower — three years ago. Per a statement Cardi's reps made to TMZ, the rapper stands by the jokes within the sketch, though some may consider her references to things like "Puerto Rican bath," "a Haitian shower" and "a Mexican spa day" offensive.
Everyone may love Cardi B, but it remains to be seen whether they'll love everything about Off the Rip.
