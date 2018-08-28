Story from Tech

You Can't Miss These Major Labor Day Tech Deals

Anabel Pasarow
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Labor Day weekend can feel like a sad affair: It's the last hurrah before summer Fridays come to a close and everyone gears up for the big, pre-holiday season push at work or back-to-school course load on campus.
However, although it's an end to a lot of things we'd rather not bid farewell to so soon, this weekend does kick off the start of something very good: Deals. More specifically, major savings on some of the most sought-after gadgets.
Whether you're a student, recent grad, or a seasoned professional, check out these deals on TVs, smart devices, and more before hitting the road and putting up that OOO message this Friday. Of course, if you don't see markdowns on the product you're looking for, don't fret: Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be here before you know it.
Related Stories
The Best Labor Day Sales Happening This Week
The 6 Best Skin-Care Deals This Labor Day
40 Epic Labor Day Home Sales To Check Out

More from Tech

R29 Original Series