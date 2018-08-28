Labor Day weekend can feel like a sad affair: It's the last hurrah before summer Fridays come to a close and everyone gears up for the big, pre-holiday season push at work or back-to-school course load on campus.
However, although it's an end to a lot of things we'd rather not bid farewell to so soon, this weekend does kick off the start of something very good: Deals. More specifically, major savings on some of the most sought-after gadgets.
Whether you're a student, recent grad, or a seasoned professional, check out these deals on TVs, smart devices, and more before hitting the road and putting up that OOO message this Friday. Of course, if you don't see markdowns on the product you're looking for, don't fret: Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be here before you know it.