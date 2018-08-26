Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Added A New Member To Their Family

It’s official. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parents – pet parents, that is, and the news comes just in time for National Dog Day.
Meghan and Harry got the puppy, rumored to be a labrador, during the early days of summer, People magazine recently confirmed. Since then the new pet is said to have been hanging out with the newlyweds in London and in the Cotswolds.
The royal family has a history of loving dogs. Queen Elizabeth is known for her love of corgis, while Prince William and Kate Middleton own a cocker spaniel named Lupo. As far as the royal treatment goes, family pets get it too. Former royal chef Darren McGrady even dished to Hello! magazine in 2016, that the Queen’s corgis got their own specially-prepared meals. "One day it would be beef, the next day chicken, the next day lamb, the next day rabbit, and it alternated through those days," he said.
No word yet on if Meghan and Harry have been pampering their pooch to this degree, but given how big of a dog lover Meghan is, I wouldn’t be surprised. The former Suits actress was once the owner of two dogs, Bogart and Guy. In an interview with Best Health, she shared how Ellen DeGeneres convinced her to adopt Bogart, a lab/shepherd mix.
“I was in LA and I went to this dog rescue [shelter] and they had gotten him and his brother. Ellen goes, ‘Is that your dog?’ And I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’” Meghan explained to the magazine. “It’s sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I’m sitting there holding him and she’s like ‘Have you thought of a name for him yet?’ And I said, ‘Well, I think I’d name him Bogart,’ and she’s like, ‘You’re taking the dog home.’ And she walks outside to get into her car but instead of getting in she turns around and comes and taps on the window glass and she yells, ‘Take the dog!’ And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to.”
A year later, Meghan went on to adopt Guy, a beagle, citing that Bogart needed a friend. Unfortunately, when she married Harry and relocated across the pond she was only able to bring Guy with her. Reportedly, Bogart was considered too old to adapt to the move from Meghan’s home in Toronto to London, prompting her decision to rehome her beloved pet. Given how difficult this must have been, it’s nice to hear that Guy now has another friend nearby.
Now, if only there were pictures. Because who wouldn’t love to see an updated family photo with Meghan and Harry as doting dog parents?
