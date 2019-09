Party Of Three? Drake, Odell Beckham Jr & Kourtney K.'s Ex Face Lawsuit After Brawl

The incident took place at a Los Angeles nightclub called Delilah, where Sipes is employed. In a security camera video of the incident, Bendjima is seen punching Sipes in the head while surrounded by a group of people. Bendjima also appears to instigate the fight; he begins assaulting Sipes first. Beckham and Drake appear to watch the spectacle, and are not alleged to have assaulted Sipes. At one point, Drake saunters away from the scene. Bedjima can be seen allegedly assaulting Sipes behind a door. The fisticuffs were first reported by TMZ.