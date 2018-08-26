Party Of Three? Drake, Odell Beckham Jr & Kourtney K.'s Ex Face Lawsuit After Brawl

Summer games are turning into legal woes for Drake, Younes Bendjima, and Odell Beckham Jr. People reports that male model Bennett Sipes is planning to sue the rapper, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, and Giants football player over a physical brawl that occurred in March 2018.
The incident took place at a Los Angeles nightclub called Delilah, where Sipes is employed. In a security camera video of the incident, Bendjima is seen punching Sipes in the head while surrounded by a group of people. Bendjima also appears to instigate the fight; he begins assaulting Sipes first. Beckham and Drake appear to watch the spectacle, and are not alleged to have assaulted Sipes. At one point, Drake saunters away from the scene. Bedjima can be seen allegedly assaulting Sipes behind a door. The fisticuffs were first reported by TMZ.
In a statement to People, Sipes’ lawyer, Colin Jones, said, “Nobody has been formally sued yet. We try to settle it pre-litigation so we send out a demand and give them an opportunity to do the right thing. If they don’t, we file a lawsuit.”
It is not clear if Sipes is seeking monetary damages, although TMZ notes that Sipes did not press criminal charges in the matter.
Although Drake (also known as Aubrey Graham) and Beckham Jr. were not involved in the fight, Sipes’ attorney is considering filing suit against them because one of their security team members may have joined in the assault. It is not clear whose security staff is in question, nor are any security team members identified in the video.
Bendjima and Kardashian split up earlier in August 2018. Refinery29 has reached out to Sipes’ attorney for comment.
