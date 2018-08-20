Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Communicate With Deceased Parents Via Birds

Kim Kardashian got spiritual in a new photoshoot for CR Fashion Book. The fragrance and makeup creator opened up about how she and husband Kanye West stay connected to their deceased parents. Kardashian's father, Robert Kardashian, died of cancer in September 2003, and West's mother, Donda West, died in November of 2007. However, both Kardashian and West see birds as a sign that their parents are still watching over them.
"I believe there are signs from the spirit world all around us," Kardashian told the outlet, according to People. "When my dad was sick with cancer, we were laying out by his pool and I said, ‘If you die, you have to come back in the form of a bird.’ We were driving on the freeway right before his funeral and this huge flock of birds flew over the 101. Everyone stopped because it was so crazy looking. I was like, 'There you are.'"
West shares his wife's affinity, especially since the two stars apparently "see a lot of black crows."
"Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together," Kardashian remembered. "We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house."
The newest issues of CR Fashion Book, with the full interview, arrives September 13.
