Your Back To School Horoscope Is Here

The start of the fall semester is supposed to be one of the busiest times in a student's life — but after the summer we've had, astrologically speaking, the fall will likely feel like a breeze. That said, it never hurts to know what the stars have in store, even if their plans are relatively low-key.
Certain celestial events will arrive as scheduled, with Libra and Scorpio each getting their time in the sun, so to speak, when their solar seasons kicking off in late September and late October, respectively. But, according to astrologer Annie Heese's ephemeris for 2018, that doesn't mean the first couple months of the school year will be without their upsets. We're still feeling the effects of a few retrogrades that started months ago — and yet another will arrive in early October, just in time to mess with, say, your homecoming plans.
Read on to discover what awaits you in the first months of school.