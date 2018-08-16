Save Major $$$ On These Devices, Even If You're Not Going Back-To-School

You don't need to be packing up for campus to get in on the deals geared at college students.
While you might not be able to get the coveted Madewell and J.Crew student savings, anymore (embrace them while you can, students!), there are no limits to who can shop back-to-school tech deals offered by Google, Best Buy, Dell, and more. The only area where non-students will find themselves coming up short: Apple, which keeps its savings strictly for students, parents, faculty, and staff.
Ahead, a full roundup of the best gadget sales happening now, including hundreds of dollars in savings on laptops and TVs.