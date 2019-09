Why Is Meghan Markle’s Dad Launching A Clothing Line?

If you’ve been keeping with the never-ending stream of headlines documenting the Markle family drama (honestly, we doubt even Kris Jenner can at this point), Grant is usually the mouthpiece for her father. Most recently, Meghan’s half-sister speculated that if her dad dies, the royal family would be to blame . In July, she tweeted: “How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg!” And, when she isn’t speaking out on her father's behalf, Grant helps her dad stage paparazzi photos . You know, the ones where he appeared to be picking up his suit for the royal wedding ? Grant explained her decision on Twitter (of course she did), noting that she wanted to get him higher approval ratings. “The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault,” she said in May. “The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family.”