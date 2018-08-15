Why Is Meghan Markle’s Dad Launching A Clothing Line?

For some reason unbeknown to us, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has decided the time has come for him to make his mark(le! heh!) in fashion. Page Six is reporting that Markle, who has spent his time working as a lighting and photography director, is in the process of launching a clothing line. His doting (other) daughter, Samantha Grant, broke the news on her Twitter account Wednesday, writing: “so excited about my father’s new #clothing line for men! Will keep you posted!”
If you’ve been keeping with the never-ending stream of headlines documenting the Markle family drama (honestly, we doubt even Kris Jenner can at this point), Grant is usually the mouthpiece for her father. Most recently, Meghan’s half-sister speculated that if her dad dies, the royal family would be to blame. In July, she tweeted: “How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg!” And, when she isn’t speaking out on her father's behalf, Grant helps her dad stage paparazzi photos. You know, the ones where he appeared to be picking up his suit for the royal wedding? Grant explained her decision on Twitter (of course she did), noting that she wanted to get him higher approval ratings. “The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault,” she said in May. “The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family.”
Perhaps all of that negative energy is what sparked his inspiration for this forthcoming clothing line? Or, maybe it's an attempt to honor his daughter’s time on the USA show Suits? Either way, Grant hasn’t released any other details from her father’s line — like what it'll entail or when it’s hitting shelves — but here's hoping he'll use the tagline Make Your Mark(le).
Advertisement