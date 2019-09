Sunberg is a celebrated Swedish glass and ceramic artist who's known for the absurd humor he brings to his work. Quirky imagery like skulls, crowns, bananas, and mushrooms are featured in many of the ceramics included in Föremål, and Sunberg utilizes unexpected kaleidoscope-like patterns on the collection's textiles. The 26 pieces included in this forthcoming collab certainly run the gamut from pretty to ugly, but every single one of them is unlike anything we've seen before. If you're looking to show off your eccentric side, this collection is sure to have a piece or two for you.