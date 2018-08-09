Southwest Is Having A Sale On Labor Day Weekend Flights Right Now

If recent news of Halloween décor sales and the impending return of some undeniably fall-ish foods have you thinking that it's too late to plan an end-of-summer trip, think again. Labor Day may be just a little over three weeks away but that doesn't mean you can't still get a deal on air travel to some exciting destinations over the three day weekend, especially now that Southwest has announced its "nothing is better" sale.
This Southwest Airline sale is valid for travel between August 21, 2018 and February 13, 2019. Since Labor Day weekend falls close to the start of that window, you could find a great deal on a fun getaway before summer comes to a close.
If you're interested in a beach trip, you can fly to Grand Cayman, Cayman Island on August 30 for $98. Or, if you have a few vacation days to spare, you can travel from Burbank, CA to Portland, OR for $69 on August 28. It's a good spot if you are looking for a pre-Labor Day getaway that includes hipster coffee shops and bike rides galore. For another longer-than-three-days trip, you can fly Boston, MA to Chicago, IL for $45 on August 28 and 29. If you choose this deal, just be sure to have a slice of deep dish pizza for us.
The sale ends on August 16, so you do have some time to make a decision on what kind of trip you want to take on Labor Day weekend. However, deals to your destination of choice could sell out, which means it's probably a good idea to book as soon as you find the deal that works for you. Plane tickets need to be purchased at least 14 days ahead of the actual travel, so if you're planning to take off mid-week before Labor Day Weekend, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to purchase flights.
