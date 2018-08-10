Buy These 11 Seasonal Trader Joe's Products Before Summer Slips Away

Although the upcoming change in the weather signals exciting new Trader Joe's products, we're not exactly ready to say goodbye to summer and hello to pumpkin spice. TJ's unique warm weather goods have taken us everywhere from backyard cookouts to park picnics and rooftop happy hours in inspired, flavorful style.
Summer and its open air eating adventures aren't over yet — so, let's stock up on the best of these product creations and celebrate before they go out of season entirely. Ahead we're honoring our favorite snacks, drinks, dinners, and desserts from Trader Joe's 2018 sunshine food lineup. Consider these 11 products our summertime swan song — a.k.a. a feast filled with cold brew coffee bags, peaches and cream tartes, sparkling rosé cider, chocolate-covered strawberry bites, and more.