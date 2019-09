Dynasty Actress Reveals Fight To Save Daughter From NXIVM In New Book

Unable to stop her, Oxenberg looked on in horror as her daughter hung on every charismatic word uttered by cult leader Keith Raniere. Enthralled, India Oxenberg joined NXIVM, unable to see its insidious reality. (Raniere was also recently arrested on sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy charges .) Falling victim to their brainwashing, India Oxenberg was drawn in even farther, eventually joining an elite “sorority” of women . As a member, she was required to maintain a strict diet, recruit other women as “slaves,” and be branded with Raniere and Smallville actress Allison Mack’s initials . Catherine Oxenberg’s fight isn’t over. She is still trying to reach her daughter, a process she is taking public with the release of her book.