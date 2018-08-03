Some people set calendar events to remember meetings. Others place sticky notes around the home as reminders to pick up the dry cleaning, or feed the children dinner. Kelsey Grammer, well, he tattoos his wife's name on his crotch as a gentle reminder to refrain from sex with other women. Chivalry, as they say, is not dead!
In an interview with Conan O'Brien, Grammer, 63, said his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh, had the idea for the fun-placed ink: “If ever, I maybe thought a peccadillo outside the marriage was a good idea, that whoever might be…you know…would read that this particular piece of equipment was already signed.”
Advertisement
Grammer's third wife, Camille Grammer, found out about his affair with Walsh while appearing as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Speaking with Anderson Cooper in 2012, Grammar said he regretted not being fortwright with Camille much sooner.
"It was the wrong decision and I should have come home from England when I first met Kayte and just said, 'Listen I've met somebody and this hasn't been working for a long time,'" Grammer said, adding, "'I thought I could do something nice, some parting thing and so it was very painful and uncomfortable. It was uncomfortable for Kayte, it was uncomfortable for all of us."
Not as uncomfortable as it was for the tattoo artist.
Advertisement