Why are schemers so intriguing? Maybe it's because, secretly, we're fascinated by their approach. Who would have thought that defrauding the McDonald's Monopoly game was a get-rich-quick option? The best thing I've ever snagged from the system was a free fish filet. Jacobson saw dollar signs in every train track piece, however, and, thanks to Affleck and Damon, we'll have a chance to get inside his brain.