BFFs Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Are Making A Movie About The McDonald's Monopoly Scam Artist

Scammers are, apparently, a hot commodity these days — or, at least, stories about them are. It was recently announced that Shonda Rhimes would bring the story of faux-socialite Anna Delvey to the small screen under her new Netflix deal. Former magazine intern Delvey (real name: Anna Sorokin) posed as a German heiress and used her social clout to swindle friends and acquaintances out of major money. (Essentially, she's the friend who "swears" she'll Venmo you for dinner once she figures out her bank issue... except the dinner is actually an entire European vacation.)