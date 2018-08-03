BFFs Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Are Making A Movie About a McDonald's Monopoly Scam Artist

Why are schemers so intriguing? Maybe it's because, secretly, we're fascinated by their approach. Who would have thought that defrauding the McDonald's Monopoly game was a get-rich-quick option? The best thing I've ever snagged from the system was a free fish filet. Jacobson, apparently, saw dollar signs in every train track piece, however, and thanks to Affleck and Damon, we'll have a chance to get inside his brain. I'm very curious.