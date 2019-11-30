Love Succulents But Lack A Green Thumb? Give These Trendy Home Accessories

Along with the rest of the millennial population, we are succulent-obsessed. The trendy house plants are an affordable luxury that wields tiny powers. Namely, the power to make us and our small spaces feel more sophisticated. The only downside? They're alive and, contrary to popular belief, not impossible to kill. Watching one of these tender plants waste away is a scarring experience that can leave even the most determined apartment gardeners feeling defeated (RIP, tragically overwatered desk succulent).
Even if you're wanted in gardening stores across the city as a cold-blooded plant killer, you don't need to lead an entirely succulent-less existence. The answer to your brown-thumbed prayers lies ahead with ten goods that won't expire, even without water, sunshine, and TLC. Lovers of the millennial home garden trend need no longer live in shame over past plant indiscretions — they can just buy a succulent-shaped essential oil diffuser or chic ceramic tea light instead.
