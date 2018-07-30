Heath Ledger's Dad Only Has Kind Things To Say About Michelle Williams' Secret Marriage

Michelle Williams stunned fans last week when she revealed in a Vanity Fair profile that she had secretly married musician Phil Elverum in early July. The surprise nuptials, which took place in the Adirondacks in New York, touched many hearts, including that of Heath Ledger's father.
"We are terribly happy, it is great," Kim Ledger told The Sydney Morning Herald. "[Michelle Williams is] very private, and I don't really like to make too many comments about her, but we are very happy [for her]."
Williams' wedding comes 10 years after Ledger died from an overdose. The two started dating after they met on the set of Brokeback Mountain and shared a daughter, Matilda. According to the Herald, the late actor's father is still involved in Matilda's life and is looking forward to meeting her new step-dad.
Williams, who often shields her private life from the press, spoke fondly of her three-year relationship with Ledger to Vanity Fair and said she "never gave up on love" following his tragic death.
"I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,'" she said.
Elverum, too, knows how painful the loss of a partner can be. His late wife, Geneviève Castrée, died of pancreatic cancer in 2016. The two shared a daughter, who is now three. Together, Williams and Elverum are forging a new life, one in which they can help each other heal and love again.
"Obviously, I've never once in my life talked about a relationship," Williams said to VF, adding, "But Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately, the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."
